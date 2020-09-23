Joseph R. Bugay

Joseph Robert Bugay, 84, of Rossiter, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Penn Highlands, DuBois.
He was born in Gipsy on Jan. 14, 1936, a son of Joseph Bugay and Anna (Koker) Bugay.
Mr. Bugay was a member of the Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church in Rossiter.
On Feb. 13, 1958, he married his sweetheart, Norma Jean Jenary. They have enjoyed 62 years of marriage.
Joe worked in the coal industry for most of his career, which ranged from being a mechanic on heavy equipment to drilling shot holes for Stockdale Mine Supply.
He thoroughly enjoyed hunting every year, making wine and going to auctions to collect odds and ends. Traveling with his wife on cruises to Alaska, the Bahamas and the Caribbean, going to casinos in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and New York were many of his favorite pastimes.
In addition to his wife Norma, he is survived by one brother, the Rev. Father Stephen Bugay, of Blairsville; five sisters, Mary Dudek, of Gipsy; Margaret Yanik, of Asheville, N.C.; Dorothy Jablunovski and husband, Phillip, of Indiana; Betty Bugay, of Gipsy; and Susan Worth and husband, Paul, of Quitman, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Joseph Robert Bugay Jr.; and three brothers, Michael Bugay, George Bugay and John Bugay.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, at the Church of the Resurrection in Rossiter, celebrated by his brother, the Rev. Father Stephen Bugay.
Interment will follow at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Rossiter.
Memorial donations may be made in Joe’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.