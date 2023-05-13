Joseph Rudolph Rura Jr., 78, Homer City, passed away peacefully May 10, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of Joseph Rudolph and Anna (Balue) Rura. Joe was born March 3, 1945, in Indiana.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Kay Rura.
Joe was a lifelong member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, First Catholic Slovak Union (Jednota) Branch No. 484, PSERS, IUP Alumni Association and has been a social member of The Red Barn Sportsmen’s Club.
Joseph graduated from Laura Lamar High School, Homer City, class of 1963. He graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education in 1967. While he was an undergraduate, Joe was invited to join the honorary mathematics fraternity, Kappa Mu Epsilon. He received his master’s degree in mathematics from IUP in 1970.
Joe spent his entire 34-year teaching career at Laurel Valley School District (which became part of the Ligonier Valley School District). In addition to his teaching responsibilities, he was the athletic director coordinating all sports activities at the high school. He enjoyed watching the students participate in sporting events and spent long days and evenings at the school watching over all sporting events.
Although Joe never competed in a competitive sport, he was an avid scholastic sports fan. After retiring, he followed sports teams from Laurel Valley and his high school alma mater, Homer Center. There will be an empty space in the end zone at Memorial Field in Homer City on Friday football nights. Joe also followed IUP sports activities. He went to all IUP home football games and would travel to many of the away games. He was a season ticket holder for IUP Basketball and was a fixture at the KCAC during the season.
Since retiring, Joe expanded his knowledge and built up his computer skills. He did the New York Times crossword puzzle and Wordle every day. He enjoyed participating in all types of fantasy sports teams. He would also enjoy spending the day going to the casinos. Joe was an avid reader and would always have a book he was reading close by.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Homer City. A blessing service will be held Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Coral Site, with Fr. John Pavlik, OFM Cap, as celebrant. Entombment to follow in St. Bernard’s Cemetery.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to send flowers or to sign the online guestbook.
