Joseph S. Flasick, Jr., 94, of Brenizer, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at his home.
He was born May 4, 1928, in Salem Township, the son of the late Joseph S. Flasick, Sr. and Anna V. (Sieczkowski) Flasick.
Joe served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He worked and retired from Kennametal after 30 years of service.
He was a member of the SS Simon & Jude Church, of Blairsville, the American Legion, AMVETS and the Military Honor Guard. He was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars.
In addition to being an outstanding athlete in high school, the Army and beyond, he also was very musically inclined, playing the drums, several string instruments, harmonica and keyboard — just to name a few. He played with several bands in Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
He is survived by a sister, Lillian “Dolly” Bosco, of Brenizer; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and brother-in-law Julia and Victor Prola; brother and sister-in-law John and Philomena Flasick; brothers Frank and Stanley Flasick; brother-in-law Nicholas Bosco; nephews Stanley Bosco and Victor J. Prola; and a niece, Lillian (Prola) Neal.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. A wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
Prayers of transfer will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 9:15 a.m. prior to mass at SS Simon & Jude Church on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. Fr. Stephen R. Bugay will officiate.
Interment will be held in the SS Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
Blairsville Military Honor Guard and the US Army will conduct graveside military services.
