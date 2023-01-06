Joseph Samuel Capizzi, 76, of Indiana, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, surrounded by family.
Born June 1, 1946, in Indiana, he was a son of Espedito Senes Capizzi and Ida Celia (Luczak) Capizzi. Joseph married Celesta Isabel (Smith) Capizzi, of Indiana. They spent more than 52 years together.
Joseph was a 1964 graduate of Indiana Area High School. After graduation he attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and went on to work as an auto mechanic for Fleming Motors, Evergreen Motors and Capizzi Automotive Repair.
He truly loved music. He played the trumpet and cello during his time at IUP. Joseph also enjoyed archery, stock car racing, playing pool and cars, especially his 1985 Corvette.
In addition to his wife, Celesta, Joseph is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Capizzi Opalka and her husband, John, of Dingmans Ferry; and his five grandchildren: Emma Leskin, Samantha Opalka, Bryn Leskin, Melissa Opalka and Brennan Leskin. He will also be remembered by his brother, Samuel F. Capizzi and his wife, Becky; as well as his nephew, Anthony L. Capizzi and his wife, Kristy.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Leonard Capizzi; aunt Antonetta Capizzi; uncles Calogero Capizzi and Samuel Capizzi; father-in-law Arthur Smith; mother-in-law Celesta C. Smith; and sister-in-law Florence Tischbein.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Patrick Lenox.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be may to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701.