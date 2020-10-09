Joseph Samuel Milazzo, 76, of Blairsville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
The son of the late Angelo and Elsie (Hanna) Milazzo, he was born in Johnstown.
He graduated from Blairsville High School in 1962 and from Duquesne University in 1968. He worked as a pharmacist and entrepreneur throughout his career including Falk Drug Store, later named Market Square Pharmacy, as well as Market Square Video, both of which he owned and operated for many years in several locations with his former wife, Marty Milazzo.
Often the storyteller, Joe enjoyed going to Ocean City, Md., and Indian Lake with his family and traveling to Georgia for Christmas to see his sister and her family. For many years, Joe was active in Rotary International and was a former member of the men’s choir at SS. Simon and Jude Parish in Blairsville.
He is survived by his son Joe, his wife, Claire, and children Joey, Mary and Ellie; daughter Faith, her husband Brian, and daughter Jordan; son Christian, his wife Ann, and their children Ben, Brody, Cameron and Shane; sister Roseann, her husband Bill; and children Jennifer and Jason and their families.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at SS. Simon and Jude Catholic Church in Blairsville on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in the SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville. Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. of Homer City is coordinating burial arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you support a small business in your community or make a donation to the charity of your choice.
To sign the guestbook or make a donation please visit www.bowserfh.com.