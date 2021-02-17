Joseph Schatko, 75, of Clymer, passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home.
He was the son of John and Agnes (Fuchs) Schatko, born Jan. 19, 1946, in Wels, Austria.
Joe was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer, where he was an alter server for funeral Masses and helped with Sunday services. He came to America in 1955 from Wels, Austria. Joe loved to work on the family farm. He loved spending time with his family, joking and teasing with all of them. Joe was a caregiver for his mother in her later years. He loved his dog, Duke.
He is survived by three sisters, Leah Gulas, of Purchase Line; Wanda Kush and husband Edward, of Greensburg; and Annemarie Watson, of Hillsdale; and several nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Frank Schatko; and two brothers-in-law, John Gulas and Melvin Watson.
Friends will be received on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, with his funeral service following at 2 p.m. with Father James Morley officiating. Interment will be in the Church of the Resurrection Cemetery, Clymer.
Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.