Joseph Smatlak, 92, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Mahoning Riverside Manor in Punxsutawney.
He was born Feb. 25, 1929, in Johnstown, a son of Anna (Payerchin) and John Smatlak.
On Aug. 6, 1960, he married Betty R. (Nicholson) Smatlak, who preceded him in death on Oct. 10, 2016.
Joseph graduated from Johnstown High School and worked at Bethlehem Steel until being drafted by the Army and serving as a medic during the Korean War. He graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a degree in industrial arts education and graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a master’s degree in guidance counseling. He worked for the Punxsutawney School District as an industrial arts teacher and guidance counselor for 35 years.
Over the years, he was very involved in the Punxsutawney Church of God, having served on the board of trustees, stewardship secretary, church treasurer, Sunday school teacher and building fund chairman at various times.
He is survived by his son, Jim Smatlak and wife Brenda, of Punxsutawney; sisters Millie Shultis, of Torrington, Conn., and Ruth Walton and husband, Mark, of Sherwood, Ore.; a brother, the Rev. Ken Smatlak, of British Columbia, Canada; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol, as well as siblings, John Smatlak, Paul Smatlak, Mike Smatlak, Edward Smatlak, Mary (Smatlak) Durica, Anne (Smatlak) Cole, Margaret (Smatlak) Sipka, Dorothy (Smatlak) Saltsman and Betty Smatlak.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Church of God of Punxsutawney, where a funeral will be held following the visitation beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rob Van Fossen officiating.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Smatlak to the First Church of God of Punxsutawney, 23 Skyview Drive, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
