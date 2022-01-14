Joseph “Snuffy” Malenich, 69, of Strongstown, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born June 4, 1952, in Johnstown, the son of Nick and Mary (Dancha) Malenich.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Nicolette (Wayne) Robinson, Joseph Malenich and Corey (Jessica) Malenich; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Ann Depto, Margaret (Charles) Cox, Paul Malenich, John (Terry) Malenich and Leona (Don) Yahnert; many nieces and nephews; and good friends Butch Rodkey and Tom Sheesley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Charles, George, Anna Maypol, Nickey and Edward.
He was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, Vintondale. He was also a member of the VFW and Firemen’s Club, Vintondale.
He worked for Star Manufacturing, Homer City, and Creps Publications, Indiana. He enjoyed polka music.
Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. at the Bowser Ondriezek Funeral Home, Nanty Glo.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.