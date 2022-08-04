Joseph Steven “Steve” Wilhoit, of Shelocta, passed away in his home Aug. 3, 2022.
He was born in Holt, Mo., on Aug. 4, 1945. He served his country during the Vietnam War.
Steve worked for Applegate Services for many years as a forester. He loved working in the woods.
He is survived by his partner and wife of 36 years, Roxanne; his sister, Alice Stevens, of Nokomis, Fla. He has two daughters and four grandchildren in Texas, daughter Rachael; grandsons Daniel and Sebastian, and granddaughter Desarae; daughter Jessica (Josh); and grandson Jayse.
He is also survived by his stepson and two grandchildren in Virginia, Michael (Nichole); grandson Tyler and granddaughter Ella.
Steve was a member of the Elderton Lions Club. He and Roxanne attended Indiana Freedom Church.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 3 p.m. Sunday at Indiana Freedom Church, across from Rustic Lodge, 905 McKnight Road, Indiana, with Pastor Kirt Anderson and pastors Randy and Joy Derck co-officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Blairsville Military Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in Steve’s memory to Indiana Freedom Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Steve’s family or to view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.