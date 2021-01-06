Joseph William Marinas, 60, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at his home.
A son of Peter John and Helen Mae Adams Marinas, Joe was born Feb. 20, 1960, in Indiana.
Joe was a 1978 graduate of Indiana High School. He lived his entire life in Indiana. Joe was recently retired from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he was a mason. His hobby was doing masonry work, and he enjoyed helping people with their masonry projects. Joe was a former member of the Eagles.
He is survived by his son, Kristopher Marinas, of Indiana; and two sisters, Carol Marinas and Nancy Laverty; a nephew, Jason Laverty; and two nieces, Heather Russell and Stacey Alexander.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private with Naomi Scott officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
Due to health concerns of COVID-19, we will be following the most recent CDC guidelines. All visitors are required to wear a face mask/covering and maintain social distancing.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.