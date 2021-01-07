Joseph William Marinas, 60, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his son, Kristopher Marinas, of Indiana; two sisters, Carol Marinas and Nancy Laverty; a nephew, Jason Laverty; and two nieces, Heather Russell and Stacey Alexander.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private with Jack Lucas officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
The services will livestreamed on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. on Friday through the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to health concerns of COVID-19, we will be following the most recent CDC guidelines. All visitors are required to wear a face mask/covering and maintain social distancing.
