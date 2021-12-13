Joseph W. Webster, 36, of Blairsville, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his grandmother’s home in Blairsville.
He was born Feb. 11, 1985, in Latrobe.
Joseph was a graduate of Blairsville High School and was a student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he achieved the dean’s list twice in computer science.
He had worked at LaMantia Produce, Dean’s Diner and Dollar General. Joseph was of the Lutheran faith. He loved to play video games.
He is survived by his parents, Marvin and Christine (Shrom) Webster, of Blairsville; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Shrom, of Blairsville; paternal grandmother, Yvonne Webster, of Derry; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Joseph A. Shrom, and paternal grandfather, Marvin S. Webster.
In keeping with Joey’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.