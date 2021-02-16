Josephas Benjamin Hankey Jr., 87, of Moneta, Va., passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Ernest on March 19, 1933. He was the son of Josephas Benjamin Hankey Sr. and Violet Viola Mosley Hankey.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his son, Barry Edward Hankey, and one brother, Richard Hankey.
Joe graduated from Ford City High School in 1952. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After leaving the Army, he went to work for the federal government for 33 years. He also enjoyed sports, especially bowling, and was very proud of his trophy awarded for a perfect score of 300. He married the love of his life, Donna Jean Kunkle, on July 2, 1955, and was blessed with four sons.
For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Josephas B. Hankey Jr.’s name, consider the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, P.O. Box 77 Bedford, VA, 24523.
Joe is survived by his wife, Donna Kunkle Hankey; three sons, Philip Hankey and wife Trish, of Moneta, Va., Jeffrey Hankey and wife Deborah, of Stafford, Va., and Benjamin Jon Hankey, of Ford City; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Smith Mountain Lake, Va., is assisting the family.
