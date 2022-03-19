Josephine Angelina (Certo) Calabrese, 102, of Blairsville, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at her home.
The daughter of Peter and Antonete (Catanesi) Certo, she was born Jan. 1, 1920, in Punxsutawney.
Josephine was a member of SS. Simon and Jude Parish, Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Theresa #562, Italian Club Ladies Auxiliary and the 55+ Club.
Josephine enjoyed sewing and loved listening to polka music.
Surviving are two sons, Paul A. Calabrese (Mary), of Mauldin, S.C. and Frank L. Calabrese (Debbie), of Blairsville; one daughter, Patricia A. Calabrese (Tim Clark), of New Florence; nine grandchildren, Joey Irwin, Chad Calabrese, Patty Uncapher, Krissy Key, Tim Clark, Jim Clark, Heather Neave, Brian Bienz and Tim Bienz; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph T. Calabrese, on Dec. 14, 2007; a son, Joseph Calabrese; and two sisters, Sarah Certo and Martha DiCocco.
Family and friends will be received Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
Interment will be in the SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
