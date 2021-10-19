Josephine Anna (Janocha) Kolesar, 85, of Glen Campbell, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, surrounded by her family.
There will be no public visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 2 p.m. at The Church of the Resurrection, Glen Campbell, with the Rev. James Morley as celebrant. Interment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Glen Campbell. The family is being assisted by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana.
A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday’s Indiana Gazette.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Glen Campbell Altar Rosary Society, c/o Peggy Korney, 86 Brink Lane, Glen Campbell, PA 15742.
