Josephine A. Kolesar

Josephine Anna (Janocha) Kolesar, 85, of Glen Campbell, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was the widow of George Kolesar. Born Aug. 11, 1936, in Glen Campbell (Raytown), she was a daughter of Stanley and Margaret (Falisec) Janocha. She was raised in the Catholic faith and was a lifelong member of Church of the Resurrection in Glen Campbell.
Josephine attended Westover High School. In addition to raising her family and keeping her home, she held a number of jobs throughout her life. She was tax collector for Glen Campbell Borough for many years. She was a nurse’s aide and worked as executive house manager of Jos-Win Estates, retiring in 2020. Josephine was a story teller and loved visiting with friends and family. She enjoyed gardening and yard work, baking, polka, music and dancing.
She was a skilled carpet maker and enjoyed crochet. Josephine loved being outside in the sun. She traveled across the country and to many beaches. Playing bingo was also one of her favorite pastimes.
She is survived by her children, George and his wife, Rhonda, of Ford City, and Jacqueline Frank and her husband, John, of Irwin. In addition, the following siblings survive her: John (Butch) Janocha, of Rossiter; Stasia Pearce, of Mahaffey; and Margaret “Peggy” (Janocha) Korney, of Glen Campbell. Her grandchildren include: Molly Kolesar, of Indiana; Hannah Harvey (Eli), of Greensburg; Nick Frank, of Pittsburgh; Josh Kolesar, of Ford City; Maggie Frank, of Irwin; Adam Frank, of Irwin; and Emma Kolesar, of Ford City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband George; brother, Paul Janocha; and sister, Jeannette Burba.
There will be no public visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 2 p.m. at Church of the Resurrection, Glen Campbell, with the Rev. James Morley as celebrant. Interment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Glen Campbell.
The family is being assisted by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Glen Campbell Altar Rosary Society, c/o Peggy Korney, 86 Brink Lane, Glen Campbell, PA 15742.