Josephine Angeline (Nicola) Yarup, 87, of Indiana, and formerly of Brownsville, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Thomas More University Parish in Indiana. A private burial will take place in St. Peters Cemetery, Brownsville. A full obituary will appear in Thursday’s Indiana Gazette.
Cremation at the Rairigh-Bence Crematory is under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana.
