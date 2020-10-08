Josephine A. Yarup

Josephine Angeline (Nicola) Yarup, 87, of Indiana, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center with her sons at her side.
She was born on May 31, 1933, in Brownsville, and was a daughter of Gaetano Nicotra Nicola and Grace (Famularo) Nicola.
Josephine “Jo” was the wife of the late Robert Lee Yarup, who passed away Feb. 21, 2020. They got married on July 4, 1959. Together, they raised three sons, Robert, and twins Stephen and Sean.
Devoted to her beloved husband of 60 years, Jo shared many special moments with Bob, including memorable trips to Italy in 1999 and then Paris and Rome in 2009, where they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
After graduating from Brownsville High School in 1951, Jo worked at RCA in Canonsburg assembling radios. When the RCA plant closed, she later attended beauty school in Uniontown.
After moving to Indiana in 1969, Jo worked as an office manager for the former G.C. Murphy and Ames stores for 28 years.
Jo’s commitment to work and family developed at an early age while working alongside her siblings at her father’s and uncle’s Italian grocery store in Brownsville. Her special talent for cooking and baking grew from the loving guidance of her mother. Jo’s passion for Italian food and dedication to family became the hallmarks of her life.
Jo had a great fashion sense whether it was dressing for work, going out to dinner or decorating her home. She also loved to plant flowers in the spring, hang seasonal door wreaths and put up Christmas lights in the winter. While relaxing on the back porch, Jo loved to read the paper, watch for deer and listen to the serene sounds of her wind chimes.
Jo’s favorite hobbies included reading biographies, collecting cookbooks and crocheting. She made a great many afghan blankets for friends and family over the years. She especially enjoyed sharing her skills with coworkers and the ladies of the Prayer Shawl group at church.
Both Jo and Bob have been members of St. Thomas More University Parish since 1969.
Josephine is remembered by her sons: Robert S. Yarup (Linda), of McDonald, and Sean Yarup (Rebecca Stearns), of Gaithersburg, Md.; grandchildren Anatoly Yarup, Stephanie Yarup
and Kimberly Clawson (Thomas); and great-grandchildren Timothy, Ethan and Addison Clawson.
She will also be missed by her sisters: Norma Jean Trombino (Robert), of Belle Vernon, and Nancy DeSalvo, of Aliquippa; her sister-in-law, Fannie Nicola, and brother-in-law, Steve Rockocy, both of Brownsville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Yarup; brothers Samuel Nicola, Charles (Gerri) Nicola, and Frankie Nicola; sisters Mary (Philip) Nearing, Rosalie Rockocy and Frances Nicola (infant); and brother-in-law Ronald DeSalvo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Thomas More University Parish in Indiana.
A private burial will take place in St. Peters Cemetery, Brownsville.
Cremation at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home Crematory is under the direction of the Rairigh-
Bence Funeral Home of Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at: www.rbfh.net.