Josephine Aline (Brown) Strittmatter, 88, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Saint Andrew’s Village.
Josephine was the daughter of William and Lydia Brown. She was born on April 27, 1934, in Smyrna, Del. Josephine worked at Bell Telephone until she met her husband, Neil Strittmatter, who was stationed at the Dover Air Force Base. They married Sept. 13, 1954, and moved to Neil’s hometown of Indiana in 1955.
Whether you knew her as Mrs. Strittmatter, Josephine, “Phinie,” “Josie,” “Jo,” Mom, grammy or, as so many referred to her, “Aunt Jo,” she always had a chocolate chip cookie, apple dumpling, gob or a place for you at her table. Josephine loved baking and cooking for her family, bird watching, chickens, gardening, reading and listening to music.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Saint Andrew’s Village for their years of care and friendship.
Josephine is survived by her sister, Marylettie Ratzloff, of Smyrna; brother-in-law Father John Strittmatter, of South Africa; and her loving children, Bill and Sue Strittmatter, of Indiana; Mary Jo and Harry Hall, of Virginia Beach, Va.; Diane and Joe Carl, of Irwin; Dan Strittmatter and Leslie Campbell, of Gloucester, Va.; Connie and Neil Rawles, of Newport News, Va.; Sam and Wendi Strittmatter, of Home; Bob and Sandy Strittmatter, of Gloucester, Va.; Rose Strittmatter and Jeff Hitchings, of Creekside; and Cyndy Strittmatter and Carol Ide, of Pittsburgh.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Eric and Anna Strittmatter, Amy and Matt Gaston, Callie and Nick Stinebiser, Rachael and Jacob Benner, Catherine Hall, Ian Paul and Marisa Parcelli, Tabitha and Thomas Poling, Tiffany and James Miller, Caitlin and Jared Stewart, John Weston III and Madison Conner, Jacob Cogley and Skip Snyder, Jenna Strittmatter, Nate Strittmatter and Daniel Waltermire; her great-grandchildren, Cameron, Madilynn and Alaina Gaston; Remi and Watson Poling; and Finley Weston and Silas Hall Benner; many dear friends, nieces and nephews whom she so loved; and many, many fur babies who also loved her and her cooking.
In addition to her parents, Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Robert Strittmatter; sister Emily Tomlinson, of Dover, Del.; and brother William Brown, of Viola, Del.
The family will welcome friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home in Indiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Saint Thomas More Parish, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or charity of your choice.