Josephine G. Buggey

Josephine G. (Santus) Buggey, 85, of Indiana, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Coral on April 1, 1935, she was a daughter of Fred Santus and Theresa (Caprino) Santus. She was the wife of Raymond J. Buggey, who died April 23, 2018. They were married for 64 years, raised six children together and were co-owners of Buggey’s Exxon.
Josephine enjoyed being a mother, grandmother and raising her family. She loved attending church, church functions and going on religious pilgrimages. She liked to dance, cook and crochet, and treasured the times she had with her grandchildren.
She was a longtime member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church.
Josephine is survived by her children, Karl R. Buggey (Donna), of Indiana; Evelyn Birbilas (Leo), of Denver, Colo.; William Buggey, of Columbus, Ohio; Brian Buggey (Lisa), of Indiana; Fred Buggey, of McIntyre; and Gerard Buggey, of Indiana. Other family survivors include her nine grandchildren, Richard Birbilas, Alina Bankal, Lea Birbilas, Karlene Gutierrez, Theresa Jernigan, Ian Buggey, Brean Buffington, Brittany Buggey and Raymond Buggey. She will also be missed by 20 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Lewis Santus (Beverly), of Verona, N.J.; Carrol Kalafus (William), of Boulder, Colo.; and Raymond Santus (Charlene), of Lexington, S.C.; and by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Josephine was preceded in death by her brother, William Santus, and her great-grandson, Skyler Jernigan.
Visitation is private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church with Father Tage Danielson as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana is assisting with the service arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Birthright of Johnstown: 216 Dibert St., Johnstown, PA 15901.
