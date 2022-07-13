Joshua Michael “Josh” Treese, 34, of Seward, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Born Feb. 27, 1988, in Johnstown, he was the son of Bryan Treese and Tracy (Elkin) Hartland and her husband, Dave, of Attica, Kan.
He is survived by his daughter, Hannah; brother, Justin Treese and wife Charlene, of New Florence; grandmother, Phyllis (Clark) Elkin, of Seward; aunt, Maude Redilla, of Seward; uncle, Kevin Redilla, of New Florence; aunt, Linda Coursin, of Strongstown; cousins, Kevin Redilla and Ryan Redilla; girlfriend Amanda Miller, of Ohio; former wife and Hannah’s mother, Jackie (Allison) Gobble, of Elizabeth; and several cousins, extended family and friends.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandfather, Roger Elkin; stepfather, Michael Plowman; and great-grandmother, Lois Treese.
Josh had a huge heart and enjoyed helping others. He loved music, spending time with his daughter and playing guitar. He was employed as a caregiver and former EMT for Laurel Valley Ambulance Service. He could always brighten up the room with his smile. He would want his life celebrated more than his passing mourned.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 until the time of service at 8 p.m. Thursday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh. Future interment will be held at Bethel Cemetery.
