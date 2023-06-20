Joshua P. Mottillo, 44, of Johnstown, formerly of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born June 11, 1979, in Indiana. Josh was a 1997 graduate of Blairsville High School. He then went to Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he earned both a bachelor’s and master’s. He was an IUP band alumnus.
Josh was a trainer for AT&T in Johnstown. He enjoyed fishing, watching motocross races and was a big Penguins fan.
He is survived by his mother, JoAnn “Jody” (Weisman) Mottillo, of Blairsville; brother Joseph Mottillo, of Monongahela; brother Jason Mottillo, of Pittsburgh; nephew Ryan Mottillo, of Monongahela; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer A. Mottillo; paternal grandparents, Elmer and Rose Mottillo; and maternal grandparents, Joseph and Louella Weisman.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. A Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Ferguson Funeral Home. Fr. Matthew J. Morelli will officiate.
Interment will be held in SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Josh’s name to the River Valley Music Boosters, 102 School Lane, Blairsville, PA 15717, or IUP marching band, Breezedale Alumni Center, 880 School St., Indiana, PA 15701.
