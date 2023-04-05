Joshua Paul Martin Garlathy, 51, of South Bend, Ind., passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at his home.
He was born Aug. 21, 1971, in Pittsburgh, to Frank Garlathy and Mary (Campbell) Garlathy.
Joshua graduated from Indiana Area Senior High School and subsequently studied philosophy and political science at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was an avid musician. He played the saxophone and guitar, and he was a prolific singer-songwriter.
He lived in Maui for most of his adult life, where he had a strong community of friends and was a part of the Makawao church. Joshua struggled for decades with the physical pain of psoriatic arthritis, which significantly contributed to his early death. His mother and sister were happy to be able to spend the last few years of his life with him in South Bend.
Joshua is survived by his daughters, Sahrin Theta, of Whitehall, and Summer Labecki, of Sechelt, British Columbia; his stepdaughter, Sophie Labecki, of Bellingham, Wash.; his son, Sydian (Iryna) Garlathy, of Warsaw, Poland; his grandson, Vova Bender; his sister, Elizabeth (Henry) Scott; his niece, McCartney; his nephews, Wilder and Alexander; and his aunt and uncle, Glen and Rebecca Campbell.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Garlathy.
Per the wishes of the family, no services will be held.
