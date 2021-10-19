Joshua R. Kuzmyak

Joshua Ray Kuzmyak, 25, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Brush Valley, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
He was the son of Robin (Davis) and Jerry Hammack.
In addition to his parents, Josh is also survived by his sister and best friend, Melissa Kuzmyak, and her boyfriend, Collin Barker; his brother, Josh Hammack and wife Deirdra, of Latrobe; his nephews, Bryce and Nolan Hammack, with whom he loved spending time; His “super”-gramma, Anna Mae Davis, of Indiana; uncles and aunts, Wanda Davis, of Pittsburgh; Denise Ponczak and husband Ed, of Monroeville; Barry Davis and wife Cheryl, of State College; Sandy Davis, of Greensburg; Diana Plivelic and husband Joe, of Indiana; and Patricia Mehalic and husband Bob, of Indiana; his girlfriend, Leanna Schneider, of Pittsburgh; his fur babies, Ed and Ellie; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Eugene Davis; uncles, Darrell Davis, David DeHart and Joseph Hammack; and cousin Michelle Davis.
Josh was known for his quick wit and sense of humor.
He could make you laugh even on your darkest days. He was the little brother who would do anything for a reaction and he was that brother to many.
Josh was a poet and touched those who he didn’t even know with his writing. Music was a big part of Josh’s life and you could count on him to join you with any live music event.
Josh was able to teach himself vocals so he could perform live himself. He had an extreme love for animals and we know he is now with his dog Gemma, who would get so excited when she saw him.
Josh will be missed greatly by his family and his friends.
There will be a private celebration of life for his family and friends.
If you would like to honor Josh, please make a donation to your favorite animal shelter or pet rescue in his name.