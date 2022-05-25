Joy Ann (Sumner) McIntire, 52, of Johnstown, formerly of Blairsville, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, in Blairsville.
The daughter of Arthur and Gemma (Verno) Sumner, she was born March 9, 1970, in Pittsburgh.
Joy loved spending time with her “bestie for life,” Kaiden Erik; children; and “grandpibbles.”
She enjoyed hunting with her family and attending hockey games in Johnstown and Pittsburgh.
She worked as a call center supervisor at Adelphia Cable for 18 years.
Joy is survived by a daughter, Ashley C. Kelly and Brennan E. Partsch, of Johnstown; a son, Samual S. McIntire Jr. and Mia Daugherty, of Blairsville; her grandson and best friend Kaiden E. Partsch; a sister, Tamara Fleckenstein, of Pittsburgh; and her many adopted children, including Aimee Kemp.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, “Mommy’s angel,” Nicole Ann Kelly, in 2008.
Per the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
