Joyce A. DeMarco-Fleming

Joyce Ann DeMarco-Fleming, 62, of Canfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio.
Born on Jan. 21, 1959, in Staten Island, N.Y., Joyce was raised in Elizabeth, N.J., by her parents Joseph and Frances (Jordan) DeMarco.
Joyce Ann married the love of her life, Samuel Fleming, on Aug. 5, 1989.
Besides her husband of 32 years, Samuel, Joyce is survived by her children, Kelli (Nicholas) Stewart, of Pittsburgh; Samuel II (Lacey) Fleming of Pittsburgh; and Joshua Fleming, of Canfield; seven grandchildren, Quinn, Fox, Piper, Lily, Maverick, Rylee and Emmitt; her siblings, Anita Tanner, of Florida; Delores (John) Randazzo, of New York; Joseph DeMarco Jr., of New Jersey; Phillip DeMarco, of New Jersey; Michael (Kathy) DeMarco, of New Jersey; and Christopher DeMarco, of New York. She is also survived by a wealth of beloved in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Joyce’s greatest joy in life was the love of her family, bringing people together and supporting her children and grandchildren in all their endeavors.
She truly lived for the togetherness of the people she loved.
She hosted gatherings filled with fun, laughter and lots of food — always with leftovers to share.
Friends will be received by the family on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana, where a blessing service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Harkleroad Cemetery, Rural Valley.