Joyce A. Kerchensky

Joyce A. (Ulery) Kerchensky, 81, of Indiana, formerly of Apollo, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
Born Feb. 8, 1940, in North Apollo, she was the daughter of Harry W. Ulery and Lillian A. (Houser) Ulery.
Joyce was a 1958 graduate of Apollo High School. She was employed for 35 years by the Apollo-Ridge School District, starting as a teacher’s aide and working her way up to the position of secretary for the high school principal.
Joyce was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church and a member of the former Apollo Junior Women’s Club. She loved horseback riding and was involved with 4-H, and the Blairsville Horseman’s Association in her younger years.
Joyce liked playing the piano and enjoyed traveling all over with her husband, Gene, seeing 46 states over the years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Eugene R. “Gene” Kerchensky; children, Kimberly J. (Daniel) Rowley, of Alliance, Ohio; son, Michael E. (Carol) Kerchensky, of Indiana; grandchildren, Scott M. (Nathan) Rowley, of Columbus, Ohio, Jillian R. (Steve) Treier, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Nathan M. Kerchensky, of Indiana; and two great-grandchildren, Hannah and Owen.
Friends will be received Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation is limited to 20 percent capacity, and the wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, with Father Vincent J. Zidek, O.S.B. as celebrant. Interment in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joyce’s memory to the Roaring Run Watershed Association, P.O. Box 333, Apollo, PA 15613.
