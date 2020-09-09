Joyce A. Shellhammer

Joyce A (Strong) Shellhammer, 83, of White Township, Indiana County, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born in 1937 in Vandergrift to Samuel and Stella (Berkey) Strong.
Joyce was a member of St. Jacob’s United Church of Christ, South Bend. As a homemaker, Joyce was active in her church, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, canning, reading and was a faithful walker of 3 miles per day.
She is survived by three children: David Shellhammer and wife Sandi, Virginia Beach, Va., Mary Shellhammer, Indiana, and Mark Shellhammer and wife Krystal, of Clarksburg; four grandchildren: Sam and fiance April Rodkey, Ray and wife Jacquelyn, Alyson and Aaron Shellhammer; one great-grandson, Carson Shellhammer; one sister, Janet Watterson; and one brother, John Strong.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Allen, in 2015 and a great-grandson, Nialler Shellhammer, in 2020.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home on Thursday, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kathy Mihoerck officiating. Private interment will take place in the Boiling Springs Presbyterian Cemetery, Spring Church.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Additionally, because of the limit of 25 people in the funeral home at one time, there may be a waiting period before entering.