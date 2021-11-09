Joyce J. (Shanner) Shirley, 53, of Coral, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
She was born in Latrobe on Feb. 28, 1968, to Lloyd and Florence (Henderson) Shanner.
Joyce enjoyed camping, fishing and especially spending time with her grandchildren being called “Gaga.”
Besides her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her siblings, Jacob, James, Joe and Janice Winkleman.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Gene Shirley, of Coral; sons, Brandon (Nikki) Shirley and Dennie Shirley; brothers, Jeff (Denise) Shanner and Jerry Shanner; sister, Patricia Shanner; and her beloved two grandchildren.
At Joyce’s request, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana.
