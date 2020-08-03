Joyce Jones Fails, 74, of Clarksburg, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
She had been a life-long resident of Indiana County. She graduated from Elder’s Ridge High School in 1964 and she attended IUP.
Faith and family were central to her life. She was a member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church and was active many years in the choir, Christian education, Women’s Missionary Society and served as a ruling elder. She was a certified Presbyterian Lay Pastor and preached throughout Indiana County for many years. She previously served as chaplain at Saint Andrew’s Village. She served as an efficient administrative assistant for several organizations.
Joyce loved music. She played the piano, had a beautiful singing voice, and sang at many weddings and events throughout her life. She was a loving friend, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Fails, whom she married on March 19, 1970. She also was preceded in death by her parents, Blair and Wilma Jean Jones; brother, Donald Jones; brother in-law, Donald Fails; daughter in-law, Janie Fails; nephew, Thomas Jones; and niece, Madeline Fails.
She is survived by her sister, Marti Jones; sister in-law, Nancy Jones; sister in-law, Dorothy Fails; and brothers Clyde (Julie) and Keith (Rose) Jones. She is also survived by her children, Lindy Fails (Gary Ball), Ken Fails (Yvonne), Bobby Fails and Dorinda Hutchison.
She is survived by five grandchildren, Nadine Kundrod (Brian), Nathan Fails (Cathy), Sydney Hutchison, Ryan Hutchison and Blair Hutchison; and great-grandchildren, Sophia and Carter Fails and Elliot and Emsley Kundrod. She is also survived by 17 nieces and nephews; 26 great-nieces and -nephews; and five great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Funeral arrangements will be made by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville.
The family will hold memorial services at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ebenezer Church Scholarship Fund. Memorial contributions can be mailed to Karen Davis (Church Treasurer) 41 Maple Ave., Blairsville, PA 15717.