Ms. Joyce Kellar came to this world on Aug. 8, 1963, as a child of Naomi and Charles Kellar. She was born in Indiana and lived a compassionate and fulfilling life there. Her adoptive mother, Grace E. Giannako (Poulos) and her adoptive father, George, provided her with love, security and a beautiful childhood. Joyce passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
Most recently, Joyce lived at the Lynn Haven Personal Care Home in Black Lick. Joyce had a wonderful friend, Esther, at the home. A must mention is the excellent care and kindness she received at Lynn Haven.
She had attended Christ Church in Indiana. Joyce had a bunny at her childhood home, and that was her favorite pet and solace in the world.
Joyce enjoyed going to church and coloring, along with doing puzzles! She had a special love of music as well.
Our Joyce was an innocent and loving person, possessing all the qualities of an earth angel and truly a child of God.
Joyce was dearly loved by her siblings, Evelyn, James, Richard, Ruth, Donna, Charles and Marlene.
Joyce will forever hold a special place in all of our hearts, and she will be missed in fond and loving memory.
At the family’s request all services were private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
To view and send online condolences visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.