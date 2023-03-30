Joyce L. Bennett, 90, of Rossiter, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at her daughter’s home.
She was born July 7, 1932, in Canoe Township, the daughter of Luther and Susan (Ellenberger) Smith.
Retired, Joyce worked for Rola, Ruth and Harrys and Stello. Joyce enjoyed reading, crocheting and puzzles. She was a hard-working, strong-willed and supportive mother.
She is survived by four children, Susan K. Bouch, of Rossiter, Brenda J. Satterlee, of Treasure Lake, Shelli L. Phillips and her husband Kenneth, of the state of Indiana, and Vicki D. Best and her husband Gary, of Punxsutawney; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Marcy Brooks; two sons-in-law, Robert Bouch and Daniel Satterlee; and five siblings: Don Smith, Maxine Smith, Erma Lanham, Marilyn Henry and Louise Smith.
At the wishes of Joyce, there will be no services. Burial will be in Pine Cemetery, Canoe Township.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Penn Highlands Hospice or Hahne Cancer.
Online tributes can be made at www.shumakerfh.com.