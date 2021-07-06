Joyce L. Moyle, 95, formerly of McVeytown, passed on at 12:12 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Tina Dobies, in Clymer.
Born Aug. 7, 1925, in Birmingham, England, she was a daughter of Lesley L. and Elsie Mae (Perks) Gregory, who preceded her in death. Her husband, Jack A. Moyle, whom she married Aug. 18, 1945, preceded her in death on Sept. 12, 2016.
Also preceding her in death was a brother, Cyril Gregory.
Surviving are three daughters, Jackie Swartzell, of Lewistown; Tina Dobies, of Clymer; and Debi Crawford, of Clymer; a brother, Lawrence Gregory, of Birmingham, England; five grandchildren, Dr. Greg Watson, John Watson, Becky Fultz, Bobbi Hunter and Chris Dobies; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Joyce was a homemaker and enjoyed collecting dolls.
A viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Harshbarger Funeral Home, 3 South Market St., McVeytown.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Juniata Memorial Park, Lewistown, with the Rev. Scott Andrews officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.harshbargerfuneral home.com.