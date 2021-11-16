Joyce W. Elgin, 85, of Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born on May 1, 1936, to William and Etta N. (McGiffin) Wolff in Greensburg. She was a member of Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church and she earned her nursing degree from Seton Hill University.
Joyce is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Grube, of Indiana, and Patricia (Dennis) McCracken, of Homer City; son, James Elgin, of Indiana; two granddaughters, Kayla Grube, of Oakmont, and Christine McCracken, of Homer City; and grandson, Tyler (Gina) Grube, of Oakmont.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darl E. Elgin, who passed away June 14, 2017; brother, Wayne Wolff; and sister, Ruth Whitfield.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lefdahl Funeral Home, 898 Old Route 119 N., Indiana. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Joe Stroup officiating.
Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Online condolences can be given at www.carsonboyer.com or www.lefdahlfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley.