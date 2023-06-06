Joyce Yvonne Tucker, formerly of Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Livingston, Mont.
Joyce was born in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 27, 1931, to Willard and Kathryn Boteler. She grew up in Hyattville, Md., and was married to Edward S. Tucker Sr. in July 1954. She was a secretary and bookkeeper during her working years, and raised a family of four children who loved her dearly. Joyce was a fun-loving, creative lady who loved sewing, crafting and yard sales. She was an active member of Tanoma Methodist Church.
Joyce is survived by her four children, Jeffery Tucker (Mary), Marion Center; Toni Flanagan (Shane), Livingston, Mont.; Tina Welch (Scott), Home; and Ed Tucker (Michelle), Williams, Ore. She had seven grandchildren, Jessica Walker (JD), Indiana; Michelyn Foreback (Brian), Penn Run; Travis Tucker (Alicia), Stump Creek; Thaddaeus Welch, New Paltz, N.Y.; Ezekiel Welch, Lancaster, Pa.; Patrick Flanagan (Angie), Bozeman, Mont.; and Matthew Flanagan, Bozeman, Mont. Joyce was also blessed with 11 great-grandchildren, Victoria and Brinley Walker; Isaac, Olivia and Mia Foreback; McKenzie Tucker; Will, Miles and Connor Flanagan; and Emma and Mackenzie Flanagan.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Joyce’s family and church will be planning a celebration of life service and reception to be held at Tanoma Methodist Church and Fellowship Hall at a later date this summer. The family is very grateful for the care and support Joyce received from Livingston Healthcare Hospice during her time in Livingston, Mont.
