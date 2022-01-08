Juanita H. 'Toots' Crum

Juanita H. “Toots” (Nolan) Crum, 93, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Martindale on Sept. 7, 1928, to Paul and Gertrude (Mobley) Nolan.
Juanita is survived by her daughter, Mona L. (Mark) Stewart, of Brush Valley; granddaughter, Amy (Gordon Jr.) Brinton, of Dover; and great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Gordon III.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Crum Jr.; her son, William P. Crum; and siblings, Louis Nolan, Romayne Mitsko and Marie Corle.
Juanita was employed for 10 years as a cashier by Foodland Market.
As a charter member of the Full Gospel Assembly, Juanita’s strong faith and love for God was always present. She proudly served her church as a pianist and Sunday School Teacher.
In her spare time Juanita enjoyed reading and working on crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Family vacations were a special time in her life.
The family would like to especially thank Barb and Rick Windows, her caring neighbors, as well as her dedicated Pastor, Troy Adams.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday at the Full Gospel Assembly, 370 Twolick Drive, Indiana. Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Full Gospel Assembly, 370 Twolick Drive, Indiana, PA 15701.
Messages of condolence can be left at www.bowser minichfuneralhome.com.