Judith A. Gress, 76, of Creekside, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home.
She was born May 22, 1946, to Jesse Meyers and Delphine (Bowser) Thomas, in Punxsutawney. Judith worked 35 years as a school bus driver for Shriver Bus Co. She attended the Atwood Presbyterian Church. Judith loved her grandchildren and loved going to all their sporting events. She canned, baked and took care of everyone around her.
Judith is survived by her husband Dean E. Gress, whom she married Aug. 15, 1964; two daughters, Ronnette (Jamie) Stewart, of Dayton, and Dawn (Scott) Patterson, of Atwood; son Dean (Susan) Gress Jr., of Atwood; five grandchildren: Justin (Lindsey), Alyssa (Frank), Bethany (Zach), Paige (Cody) and Logan; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Karen (John) Prugh, of Rural Valley, and Kathy Gress, of Elderton; two brothers, David (Karen) Thomas and Kevin (Wilma) Thomas, both of Elderton; sister-in-law Shirley (Vernon) Parks, of Atwood; and brother-in-law Gerald Gress, of Atwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law Bernard Gress.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Colleen McFarland officiating. There will be an additional hour of visitation prior to the service.
Interment will take place in the Atwood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home and 365 Hospice for their exceptional care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Atwood Presbyterian Church, 124 W. Indiana St., Rural Valley, PA 16249.
