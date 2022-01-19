Judith A. Kuzminsky, 75, of Blairsville, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 30, 1946, in Johnstown and was the daughter of Elmer Ferrier and Ruth (Waddell) Ferrier.
She had attended Blairsville Free Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading and spending time with family.
Survivors include her husband of 29 years, John Kuzminsky, Blairsville; sons, Christopher M. Elliott and fiancee Rachel, Blairsville, and Eric M. Elliott and fiancee Ashley, Blairsville; grandchildren, Logan Elliott, Blairsville; Carson Elliott, New Derry; Eric M. Elliott Jr., Blairsville; Conner McCarthey, Virginia; and Riley All, South Carolina; and brothers, Robert Ferrier, Greensburg, and Edward Ferrier, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Joyce Gunder.
In keeping with Judy’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.