Judith Ann Allison

Judith “Judy” Ann (Yohe) Allison, 74, of Elderton, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 20, 1945, to Malvin and Dorothy Elizabeth (Brochey) Yohe in DuBois.
She attended Reynoldsville High School with the class of 1963. Judy married Charles “Chuck” Orr Allison Sr., on May 18, 1963, at the First United Methodist Church in Reynoldsville; Chuck survives her.
She worked as a waitress at the Thunderbird Restaurant in DuBois, but was predominantly a homemaker to her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Elderton Presbyterian Church. Judy was a loving mother and wife above all else and devoted herself to her family.
She enjoyed crafts and primitives that she decorated her home with. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and dining out. Judy was a loving woman who will be dearly missed by her family.
In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by two children, Charles Orr Jr. (Diane) Allison, of Monroeville; and Brenda Sue (Brian) Salley, of Elderton; one sister; Janice Hamaker, of Watertown, N.Y.; four grandchildren: Chaz Allison, Alexis Stenman, Tyler John Allison and Brynn Alean Salley; and her beloved dog, Bella Rose.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by one brother, Jack Clyde Yohe, and one niece, Shelly Liedl.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Snyder-d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Edward Gray. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Township, Jefferson County.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.