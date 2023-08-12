Judith Ann (Bowers) Matsko, 82, of Indiana, passed away on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Indiana.
Born in Indiana on July 14, 1941, she was a daughter of Theodore R. and LaRue (Foster) Bowers. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
Judy lived in Indiana for 40 years where she worked more than 10 years in college housing. In her younger years, Judy was very involved with Girl Scouts, Indiana Majorette Drill Team and Junior Women’s Civic Club.
Judy married Bill Matsko in 1982 and lived in many different cities: Meridian, Miss.; Richardson, Texas; Wexford, Pa.; Southlake, Texas; New Hope, Pa.; and Phoenix, Ariz., before returning to Indiana. She sold real estate in Dallas and then went on to managing commercial and residential real estate. While living in Texas, Judy and Bill owned a candy store called The Chocolatier.
In Wexford, Judy volunteered at Sewickley Hospital and worked at Talbots. When she and Bill moved back to Indiana, Judy volunteered at Indiana Regional Medical Center and spent Wednesdays in the summer with her “swim team” friends at Sandy Fritz’s. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Judy loved attending activities and events for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping, going to camp, traveling and was an avid sports fan. When Judy and Bill lived in Texas, they held season tickets for the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys and Texas A&M Aggies football.
Judy was a person with excellent taste who enjoyed decorating her homes and entertaining friends and family. Judy belonged to several card clubs and Bunco groups and remained in touch with the many friends she made over the years. One of Judy’s favorite things was yearly vacations to the beach with her family.
In addition to her husband Bill, Judy is remembered by her children: Tammie Mack Brunetta (Tony), Indiana, and Brian Mack (Kathy Mears), Marion Center; grandchildren: Heather Brunetta Redinger (Todd) and their children, Taylor and Mackenzie, Indiana; Benjamin Brunetta (Becca) and their son, Tripp, Greenville; Jeffrey Mack (Jenna), Pittsburgh; and Kayla Mack Beatty (Andy) and their children, Carter, Scarlett and Harper, Johnstown. She is also remembered by her brother: Ted Bowers (Connie), Bolivar; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Bodenschatz, Johnstown; former husband Chuck Mack (Peach), Indiana; along with her nieces, nephews, cousins and many cherished friends, especially Ilene Liscik and her husband, Buzz.
Along with her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Janice Bowers, and her in-laws, Mike and Leona Matsko.
The family would like to thank all of those who visited or sent heartfelt thoughts to Judy during the last months of her life. They would also like to thank the staff and caregivers at The Communities at Indian Haven for the love and excellent care that she received and to Hospice 365 for their compassion and comfort to Judy and her family. A special thank you to Pastor Steve Bond of Hope Lutheran Church for all of his visits and providing Judy and family with support, encouragement and prayers. We will forever be grateful.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon, the time of her service, on Tuesday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, Indiana, with Pastor Steve Bond officiating. Entombment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy’s name to The Indiana County Parkinson’s Support Group c/o Denise Packer, PO Box 128, Clymer, PA 15728.
Online condolences may be offered at rbfh.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.