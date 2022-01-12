Judith Ellen (Heise) Smith, 81, formerly of Blairsville, passed away of natural causes Saturday evening, Jan. 8, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village in Indiana.
She was born April 7, 1940, in Steubenville, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Elmer Smith Jr., to whom she was married for 32 years.; her parents, Ralph S. and Alice K. (Zimmerman) Heise; her brother, Ralph Heise; and daughter, Lisa Michelle Smith.
She was an active member of Hopewell United Methodist Church, Derry Christian Fellowship Center and cherished her time in Aglow International.
She enjoyed reading, exercising, baking and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She never missed a Steeler game and could always be found in the stands of her son’s sporting contests.
Many will remember her kind greetings and thoughtful service as an employee at the Blairsville Pharmacy.
Judy is survived by her three sons and three daughters-in-law, Mike Smith (Sandee), of Lilly; Jeff Smith (Loretta), of Gainesville, Va.; and Joel Smith (Kendra), of Rockville, Md.; seven grandchildren, Zachary, Jacob, Noah, Matthew, Micah, Lyra and Cody; and one great-grandchild, Fletcher.
She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, with the Rev. Matt Gross officiating.
Interment will be in Luther Chapel, Coral.
To view the online obituary, sign the guestbook or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.