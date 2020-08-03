Judith Elaine (Fillhart) Buggey, 78, of Homer City, died on Friday, July 31, 2020, in her home.
She was the daughter of Phillip Fillhart and Blanche (Alexander) Fillhart; she was born in Indiana on Aug. 11, 1941.
Judy was a member of Creekside United Methodist Church. She worked for First Commonwealth Bank as a bookkeeper for 33 years until her retirement in 2000.
She enjoyed spending time with her family; they were the most important part of her life.
Judy is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Walter J. Buggey, whom she married on Nov. 7, 1959; sons, Scott Buggey (Laurie), of Moyock, N.C., and Dave Buggey, of Homer City; sisters, Elsie Lingfelter, of Driftwood, and Mary Ellen Malcolm (Don), of Johnstown.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. Seventh St., Indiana. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Rebecca L. Edwards officiating.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana, at a later date.
Due to re-implemented government regulations, only 25 people are permitted at one time in the funeral home.
You may experience a slight wait upon your arrival.
Masks or face coverings will be required upon entry into the funeral home as per the CDC guidelines.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily