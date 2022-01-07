Judith Jane Jeffries, 79, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, while at Transitions Healthcare in North Huntington.
She was born Oct. 17, 1942, in Greensburg, to Robert and Irene (Keley) Ferree.
Judy was a member of the Calvary Presbyterian Church in Indiana. She had been employed by Verizon for 30 years as a customer service representative and later as a computer system instructor. Judy was an avid bingo player and enjoyed card games, bowling, hunting and cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother.
Surviving are her husband, Donald Jeffries, Indiana; sons, Patrick Jeffries and his fiancée, Jane Tshudy, both of New Holland, and Michal Jeffries, Indiana; a sister, Carol Mazzola, Sarasota, Fla.; a brother, C. Richard Ferree, New Port Beach, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends will be received Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.