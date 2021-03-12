Judith ‘Judy’ A. Shue

Judith “Judy” Ann Shue, 79, of Centre Hall, went peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at home, with loved ones around her.
Born on March 8, 1942, in Indiana, she was the daughter of William L. and Gladys S. (Harvey) Smith. On June 14, 1968, in Elderton, she married the love of her life, Benjamin “Frank” F. Shue II, who survives at home.
Judy was a 1960 graduate of Laura Lamar High School in Homer City. After high school, she enrolled at Indiana University and earned her bachelor’s degree and then master’s degree in music education. She spent four years as the high school choral director in Ford City before she married Frank and moved to Centre County. She was a music teacher for the State College School District until she retired in 2018 after 28 years of service.
Judy attended the First Regular Baptist Church of Huntingdon with her husband. She enjoyed teaching children the magic of music and had a lot of respect for the faculty at the State College School District. She sang alto in the church choirs her husband directed.
She would enter her canned goods and baking goods at the Grange Fair each year. Her apple pie took her to the state level twice. She was the type of person that made you feel welcome and cherished. She would often find herself being the sounding board for those around her and would offer advice when they needed it. She would do anything for anyone and enjoyed giving a helping hand.
Full of smiles and love, she would give her all. She was a loving and caring wife, mom, grandma, sister and friend. Time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren, was cherished and meant everything to her.
Along with her husband, Judy is survived by three sons, Benjamin “Frank” F. Shue III and his wife, Nancy, of St. Louis, Mo.; Eric L. Shue and his husband, Jim, of Etters; and Chris D. Shue and his wife, Frannie, of Port Matilda; and four grandsons, Colin, Corey, Matthew and Anthony.
Along with her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brother, William Leroy Smith. She was the last of her generation.
A private service for family will be held at the West View Chapel, located at the Grandview Cemetery in Johnstown, with the Rev. Stephen Durr officiating. She will be laid to rest at the West View Chapel and Mausoleum following the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Judy’s memory to benefit the music programs at State College School District. Make checks payable to SCASD Education Foundation, Attn: Randy Brown, 240 Villa Crest Drive, State College, PA 16801. Write “In memory of Judy Shue” in the memo line or you can donate through their website at https://scasdfoundation.org/.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc., 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., PO Box 579, Centre Hall, PA 16828.
An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuner alhome.com.