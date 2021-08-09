Judith "Judy" M. Arford

Judith Marion (Goss) Arford, “Judy,” 79, was the daughter of Emerson and Lib (Bottenhorn) Goss. She was born Nov. 29, 1941, in Spangler and went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, while at home surrounded by her children Jaseon, Janetta and Robert.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Bobby” Arford, in 2009, and by their son, Kelly, in 1985.
Judy was a 1959 graduate of Purchase Line High School. She met her future husband while in grade school. She would later become a homemaker and traveled with Bobby while he was in the United States Navy, finally settling not far from the family farm in Hillsdale.
Though suffering from polio at the age of 2, Judy enjoyed roller skating and swimming. Her other hobbies included sewing, leather working, gardening and spending time with her many pets that she cared for over the years.
She was also a co-founder/leader of her daughter’s horse 4-H Club, known as the Penn Wranglers.
In addition to her children, Judy is survived by her four sisters, Ann Comstock Deebanks, Kay Woods, Gretta Knupp Moyer and Jeanne Peel. She is also remembered by her many nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed long conversations and visits from her friends and close relatives and wished to thank them all. Those visits and phone calls meant the world to her.
Interment was private at Rowley Cemetery in Hillsdale, officiated by Pastor Bob Sunseri.
The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Clymer assisted the Arford Family with the service arrangements.
