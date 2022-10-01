Judith “Judy” Simpson, 75, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at her home.
A daughter of H. Frank and Sara Martha (Shearer) Cribbs, she was born May 3, 1947, in Indiana.
Judy was a 1965 graduate of Elderton High School. She dedicated her life to the love and care of her family and also worked in the Indiana County Tax Assessment Office for 15 years. Judy was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Clarksburg. Judy cherished babysitting and spending time with her grandkids. She was the world’s best mom, but most of all, she was an out-of-this-world “Gram/Bundyn.”
Bob and Judy enjoyed their winter trips to Melbourne, Fla., as well as the family’s annual trip to the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Judy enjoyed playing in various card clubs and, even more, building lifelong friendships.
Judy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert M. Simpson, whom she married Aug. 29, 1969; two daughters, Missie Ruddock, of Rayne Township, and Suzie Chiodini, of Indiana; six siblings: Richard Cribbs, Keith Cribbs (Carol), Doyle Cribbs, Tom Cribbs, Sandy Sharp (Ken) and Jerry Cribbs (Brenda); sister-in-law, Bonnie Kurcsics (Frank); Mila Simpson (wife of the late William Simpson); five grandkids: Nathan Ruddock, Alicia Ruddock, Averi Ruddock, Bryce Chiodini and Cecilia Chiodini.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Billy Ruddock.
Friends and family will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Sunday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating. Interment will be in Ridge View Cemetery, Elders Ridge.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to ICCAP, 827 Water St., #101, Indiana, PA 15701, or a charity of your choice.
