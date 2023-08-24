Judith Kay (Ullery) Hollway, 79, of Northern Cambria, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, surrounded by her friends who became her family.
She was born Aug. 8, 1944, in Philadelphia, the daughter of Morton and Beatrice Ullery.
Judith will reunite in heaven with the love of her life, John D. Hollway. Judith was a dignified and adventurous woman, who loved traveling and carried fond memories of a year spent in Japan during a study abroad program before her graduation of Elizabethtown College in 1965.
Together, Judith and John had several real estate adventures before settling on a farm where she enjoyed caring for the animals, especially her beloved pups. In her later years, Judith maintained her contagious sense of humor and most of the time could be found painting, crocheting or reading.
She loved shopping and enjoyed time with friends. Judith will forever be remembered for her laughter, quick wit and the twinkle in her eye.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria. A memorial service will be announced at a future date, to be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Northern Cambria, where Judith was a member.
