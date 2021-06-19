Judith Klein

Judith Mary Klein (née Wanchisn), 71, died suddenly Friday, June 11, 2021, in Cleveland.
She was the beloved wife of 50 years to William J., of Greenville, S.C.; loving mother of Melanie V. Henderson (husband Mark, M.D.), of Columbus, Ind., and William J. Jr. (wife Rachel), of Londonderry, N.H.; devoted grandmother (Grammy) of Brandon Remillard; sister of John A. Wanchisn (wife Janet); and cherished mother-in-law of Danny Remillard. Judy was a devoted pet parent and lover, and was preceded in death by Pepper and Badger, and survived by Lilly and her grand-dogs Scout, Coco and Louis.
Judy was born Sept. 22, 1949, in Indiana, and passed away while visiting in Cleveland. She was a resident of Simpsonville, S.C., for the past 19 years, and Greensburg, Ind., for nine years prior.
Judy graduated in 1967 from Penns Manor High School and attended business school in Johnstown. She started working at Graybar Electric, in Cleveland, which provided the chance to meet her beloved Bill. The night that Bill and Judy met, he took one look at her and told his friend that he was going to marry her. It was truly love at first sight.
Judy was a devoted wife, mother and grammy. She had an energetic and addictive personality that lit up the room. She was THE social butterfly and self-described “Queen Bee” of the family.
She easily made friends with complete strangers and never passed up an opportunity to perform a good deed (or 12). She would help anyone that was in need and was the epitome of selflessness. She was always someone you could turn to if you wanted to share good news, ask for advice or just wanted someone to listen. Nothing put a smile on her face more than family gatherings with her children or having her grandson visit for the summer. She enjoyed cooking her signature dishes (breaded pork chops, haluski and halupkis) and would always fill the freezer each time she visited her kids. She outright ignored the irony in preaching the virtues of keeping fit, while simultaneously (and often forcefully) tempting her loved ones with all manner of treats and goodies.
Judy also was a former restaurateur and had the privilege to share many of her beloved dishes with her local community. She was a member at Christ Our Savior Church in Clymer and shared her customs with her family. Some of her favorite traditions included making homemade pierogis and nut rolls for friends and family, as well as celebrating her faith with Orthodox Christmas and Easter. Judy was a loving, incredibly caring and strong-willed person. To say that she will be dearly missed is a grave understatement.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Judy to Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 1101, Indiana, PA 15701-1101. All services are private. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory, Chardon, Ohio.