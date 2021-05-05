Judith R. Maschak, 59, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, after a courageous eight-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.
Judy was born on Dec. 18, 1961, in Honesdale, to William and Mary Theobald and was one of six children.
On Oct. 29, 1983, she married her husband, Marty and began their life together in Homer City, where she resided for the remainder of her years. Throughout her life in Homer City, she raised two daughters, Samantha and Madison, and obtained quite the community of friends in her small town.
Judy had a love for travel above so many things and was a travel agent for over 30 years before her illness. Whether it was domestic or international, she and Marty spent many of their days exploring the world together and taking their girls on trips as a family. For those who knew Judy well, her favorite place in the world was Siesta Key, Fla. We like to think that ended up being her heavenly paradise.
She was a very devoted Catholic and lived her life in the most holy of ways. In her battle with multiple myeloma, her faith never wavered and she continued to remain strong as God’s toughest soldier. With the sweetest soul on earth, she always kept the most positive attitude in the midst of her trials and never, ever gave up.
She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 38 years, Marty; her two daughters, Samantha Sbardella (Michael), of Armagh, and Madison Morris (Gregory), of Midland, Texas; her sweet little Italian Greyhound pup, Sammie; her parents, siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her oldest sister, Catherine Collins, whom she always referred to as her “first friend.”
Judy was an active donor for St. Jude’s Research Hospital and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for either of those associations.
A private memorial service with family will be held.
Please visit www.bowserfh.com to make a donation or to sign the online guestbook.