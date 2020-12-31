Judith V. Foltz Streams, 79, of Indiana, departed this world on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, and was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven.
She was born June 3, 1941, in Ernest, and was the daughter of Thomas Edward Foltz and Edna Virginia McClinsey.
Judy was married to her loving husband, Donald Streams Sr., for 62 years. Originally from Ernest, she moved to New York state in 1960. She loved her family and friends. During her life she worked for many stores and was able to follow her dreams of opening a craft store called Creations by JV in Wilson, N.Y.
Judy was a member of Bethany Chapel, Marion Center, where she loved her church family very much.
Judy is survived by husband Donald Streams Sr., of Marion Center; and her three children, Pamela Streams, of Indiana; Donald (Elizabeth) Streams Jr., of Marion Center; and Edna Streams, of Ransomville, N.Y.; along with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; one sister, Cindy Swank, of Austin, Pa.; sisters-in-law, Ella Mae (Mark) Stephenson, of Smicksburg; Rosemary Streams, of Ellisville, Mo.; Barbara Foltz, of Transfer; Mary Etta Foltz, of Indiana, and Beverly Searls, of New York; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by one unborn angel, her parents, three brothers and two sisters, as well as her husband’s parents, many sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and one unborn grand-angel, who is finally able to meet “Nanny.”
The family would like to thank the heroes at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home, the place Judy called home for the last three years, especially in the last nine months as they were her only family, due to COVID.
Due to the COVID virus, no services will be held at this time.
Funeral arrangements will be under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.